JCSD Interdiction Team gets $80K of meth from Philly man
A traffic stop led to a drug-trafficking charge, and now a Neshoba County man is facing serious prison time after being caught with a large quantity of methamphetamine.
Maurice Boler, 27, of Philadelphia was transporting 2.2 pounds of meth — with a street value of approximately $80,000 — when he was stopped by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Drug Interdiction Team on Monday afternoon, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD’s Narcotics Division.
“That’s the biggest amount we’ve seized since COVID hit,” Driskell said. “He’s a high-level dealer.”
The meth was found in a bag in the 2004 Infiniti that Boler was driving when he was stopped for a traffic violation headed north around mile-marker 83, Driskell said. The officer asked to search the vehicle after Boler “gave indicators something was going on,” Driskell said.
A handgun was also found in the car, and the presence of a firearm enhances the possible penalties on drug offenses.
The price of meth has gone up as the supply has gone down over the last several months “since they shut the border down,” Driskell said.
It was believed that Boler got the drugs in Hattiesburg and was headed back to Philadelphia with them, Driskell said.
“This is a really good hit,” he said.
Driskell put the amount of the seizure in perspective.
“An ounce is a lot of meth,” he said. “That can be the amount that a local dealer has.”
Having 2.2 pounds — more than 35 ounces — means that Boler is likely one who supplies mid- to high-level dealers, he explained.
Boler had well over the 200 grams that’s required to get a charge of aggravated trafficking, Driskell said. If convicted of that, he would face a mandatory minimum of 25 years and up to life in prison. The presence of a firearm can double the penalty.
Boler made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
Judge David Lyons set Boler’s bond at $50,000.
