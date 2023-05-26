Tip leads to arrest of suspect in latest Lone Oak shooting
One call is all it took to take “Big Cali” into custody — that and teamwork by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, according to the lead investigator in the case.
At the time of his arrest, Jashawn Solomon, 22, of Laurel was “extremely close” to the firearm that is believed to have been used in the shooting that seriously wounded 29-year-old Daniel Grayson early Wednesday morning at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy Community, Investigator Abraham McKenzie said.
Acting on a tip, McKenzie and other JCSD investigators, narcotics agents and deputies arrested Solomon at an apartment in Building B of the complex early Thursday afternoon. A 9mm carbine was within reach of the suspect when law enforcement took him into custody.
“Great job by our team who facilitated the arrest of Jashawn Solomon,” McKenzie said. “Investigators recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the attack during the arrest.”
Solomon was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Video surveillance from the apartment complex shows Solomon carrying the rifle around the time of the shooting — and he reportedly admits that it’s him — but he denies shooting Grayson, McKenzie said.
Grayson sustained gunshot wounds to the pelvic area and a foot as he stood on the stairwell of Building M just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Grayson was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by JCSD Sgt. Jared Lindsey then transferred to Forrest General, where he underwent emergency surgery. McKenzie was waiting for the effects of sedation and medication to wear off before interviewing Grayson, he said.
“Once information on Jashawn Solomon’s possible location was received from a concerned citizen, our team quickly moved to locate and arrest him,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our arrest team members performed flawlessly in taking Solomon, who had a firearm in extremely close proximity to his hands, into custody without incident.”
Solomon was expected to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday.
