The Laurel Little Theatre will begin its 61st season with the new Broadway musical "Big Fish" on the weekend of Aug. 6-8.
Based on the beloved novel and hit movie, it’s the story of an Alabama man that thinks of himself as the ‘Big Fish’ in town — known for the tall tales he tells his son as he’s growing up. Witches, giants and mermaids all show up in his stories.
Director Will Hodges and music director Sue Bush have a huge cast and crew of more than 50 that features LLT faves Jonathan McKenzie, Holly Wansley and Jay Baggett in the leading roles.
LLT’s reservation line for “BIG FISH” starts answering July 30 at 601-428-0140.
The second production of the season will be the hit Southern comedy, “Steel Magnolias,” under the direction of Lacy Cockrell. LLT goes to Truvy’s Beauty Spot in Chinquapin, La., this fall where the locals all gather to talk about everybody else.
February will bring another Southern comedy, “The Last Night of the Ballyhoo." It is set in Atlanta in 1939. The city is all abuzz over the upcoming world premiere of "Gone With The Wind" – but the real big social event for many is the annual "Ballyhoo Ball" – a country club cotillion where the ladies "coming of age" are presented with the eligible bachelors.
LLT closes out the season with their annual Kids’ Camp production “Matilda.” The camp workshops and rehearsals begin late May 2022 and the production runs the first weekend of June.
Show director Lacy Cockrell, music director Shane Cockrell and camp director Toni Cockrell will head up the 100 kids that pull off a major miracle putting on a show in just one week!
Many grew up reading the book and loving the movie about the precocious little five-year-old Matilda Wormwood, her mean school headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, and her lovely teacher, Miss Honey.
By the same author as “Willy Wonka,” it won London’s Best Musical Award as well as five Broadway Tony Awards.
LLT offers a full season four-punch membership ticket that has savings from 17 percent to 24 percent off single ticket prices and makes the average price of attending live theatre less than a movie.
The four-punch LLT season member ticket is $50 (seniors or students), $55 (adults), $100 (two 4-punch season tickets for a couple) or $190 (four season tickets for a family of four). There are four punches on each season ticket allowing patrons to punch once per show, or you can even use up to two of your punches on any one production and bring someone with you.
LLT’s "Gold Patrons" who contribute over the cost of a season ticket also receive a complimentary wine or soft drink at each performance, a choice of seats from a specially reserved section, listings in each show program and on the LLT website and a tax deduction for their donations. The annual LLT brochure went out this week to the current mail list. Those who would like to receive a copy can write to
