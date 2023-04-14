Financial struggles lead to closure of Wellness Center; patrons fume
The longtime head of the hospital stood in the courtroom and made his case for cutting services. The decision to close the Wellness Center was made to help get South Central Regional Medical Center’s budget in shape, president and CEO Doug Higginbotham told people who packed the courtroom for the special meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
The Wellness Center has lost almost $800,000 in the last two years and is projected to lose $155,000 this year, he said. “We can’t continue to do that ... We have to cut our losses.”
Message from SCRMC: The fitness floor of the South Central Wellness Center is set to close on Wednesday, May 31, according to a message from hospital officials. SCRMC is “looking at options to maintain paid, supervised classes in the facility, such as spin, aquatics, aerobics, etc.” All therapy services — physical, occupational, speech, cardiac rehab and pulmonary rehab — will remain open.
The plan is to take what had been general workout space and use it for physical therapy and rehabilitation services. That decision was made, in part, because there are already more than a half dozen local workout facilities with lower fees, Higginbotham said.
“Expanding physical therapy will increase revenue,” he said, adding that — on paper — the move would make the facility profitable by $55,000 by the end of the year.
Supervisor Larry Dykes didn’t like the lack of communication about the changes that are coming at the county-owned facility. Each supervisor appoints someone to serve on the hospital board, and those appointees don’t receive a salary, Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett noted.
“Some things, like this, need to be talked about,” Dykes said. “There’s a lot of hot folks out there asking me what’s going on, and hell, I don’t know.”
The hospital board “typically doesn’t” have budget talks with supervisors, Higginbotham said, but they were trying to handle “challenges” that came up. “We thought we were in relatively good shape at the end of the year.”
Dykes said, “The hospital board and Board of Supervisors should’ve talked before it got to this point.”
People who are against closing the fitness portion of the Wellness Center — most of them self-described “seniors” — had plenty to say about the decision and the reasons behind it. Some talked about the “socialization and encouragement” they get from staffers and other regulars, and some with health problems or advanced age said they get a sense of security and safety working out there because of the presence of medical personnel.
“I don’t see older people at the other gyms,” Thomas Rogers said. “We like the Wellness Center ... We don’t want to be intimidated by the younger people. We don’t need to lose the Wellness Center. We didn’t like the other gyms. There’s a lot of pressure there, with all of the heavy lifting.”
Lonnie Hicks agreed, saying, “If one of us fell down, those bodybuilders would probably just step over us.”
Hicks could bring his adult disabled daughter to the Wellness Center and “let her out with no concerns for her safety,” and not only did she make big strides, he joined and got in shape, too, he said.
“I understand the financial end,” he said. “We’re willing to pay additional fees.”
Raising rates won’t offset the losses, Higginbotham said. Of the 800-plus members at the Wellness Center, more than 300 are hospital employees who get use at the facility as a perk of their compensation package. And with the number of local gyms that are cheaper, hospital administrators looked at increasing medical services that would be more profitable.
Two years ago, the Wellness Center lost $460,000 and last year, it lost $370,000, he said. Those totals include depreciation, but there were actual cash losses of $167,000 and $189,000, he noted.
“We’ve got to make adjustments, like it or not,” Higginbotham said.
Specialized classes for people with certain medical conditions, aerobics, spin classes and the rehab pool will still be available “at specific times, for a fee,” and some specialized services will be available at South Central Place on 16th Avenue, next to Kroger.
“We’re working on alternatives,” Higginbotham said.
The boards will continue to “try to find ways to work all of this out,” Burnett said, and asked for the people’s patience while they do that.
A few people in the courtroom sounded less than patient.
“It’s like the hospital is turning its back on seniors,” an unidentified woman said, and an unidentified man said, “I don’t think they lost one penny on us.”
Higginbotham responded to both by saying, “I’m sorry you feel that way.”
Some questioned the hiring of additional physical therapists as a means of saving money, but Higginbotham said budget projections show that it will boost revenue. “We have to do it to see,” he said.
An unidentified woman summed up the concerns of most of the people in the crowd with this: “Take care of us. We’re going there for a reason. It’s a wellness center, not a gym. Everyone in this room has a need. At the other gyms, we couldn’t get those needs met. It has to be good for the hospital, too.”
The meeting was in the courtroom of the Jones County courthouse in Laurel because the board room wasn’t big enough for everyone who wanted to attend. After the discussion about the Wellness Center, supervisors went into a closed-door executive session meeting to talk with hospital board members and personnel, Sheriff Joe Berlin and jail staff about SCRMC ending its contract to provide medical care to inmates, effective June 30. That is a cost-cutting measure, too, Higginbotham said earlier this month.
Higginbotham, who has been at the helm of the hospital for almost 30 years, announced last month that he is retiring effective May 24.
The meeting was in executive session because it involved personnel and potential litigation, said Danielle Ashley, who is chief administrative officer and attorney for the board.
The board’s next regular meeting is at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
