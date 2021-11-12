Biker injured in wreck with car

A biker was injured in a collision with a car Tuesday evening near Country Circle and Magnolia Tree Road.
Timothy Craven was driving when it collided with a vehicle driven by Breanna Tolbert, 17. Officials are not sure whether Tolbert collided with Craven or Craven collided with Tolbert.
Craven was transported by EMServ to the hospital with serious injuries. Glade, M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the scene for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.