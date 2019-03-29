Shows begin April 5 at Arabian Theatre
•
Laurel Little Theatre’s 58th season continues with the hit Neil Simon comedy, “Biloxi Blues.”
The show will run for two weekends on April 5-7 and 12-14 under the direction of Rick Youngblood.
Evening performances are April 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, April 7 and 14, at 2 p.m.
The LLT reservation line is open and answers 24 hours per day all of show week at 601-428-0140.
Simon, an iconic American comedy writer, capped his long career with the three-play “Eugene Trilogy” that was basically the true story of his own life. Last year, LLT presented the first one, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” where his alter ego, Eugene Jerome, deals with his own coming-of-age in 1930s Brooklyn.
“Biloxi Blues” continues the story as it follows Eugene in 1943, when he gets drafted into the Army during World War II, and then heads off to boot camp in the muggy swamps of steamy Mississippi. Eugene and his fellow privates have to deal with a strange, but hard-as-nails platoon leader, and we see that Eugene has to grow up very, very quickly.
Even though the three plays are a continuing story, it’s not necessary to have seen the first play to enjoy this one. As one critic said, “It stands alone as some of Simon’s very best writing.” And another NYC critic professed that, “Absolutely no one can spin a comic line like Mr. Simon.”
The highlight of the recruits’ time in Biloxi is their weekend leave when they get to hit the town for USO dances with hopes to find some female entertainment.
The LLT cast includes Josh Crosby, Jason Dedwylder, Cameron Glenn, Luke Hammonds, Will Hodges, Christy Liverett, Susie Rogers, Luke Youngblood and Rick Youngblood.
It’s a moving, but always funny drama-comedy. Some mature content and language, so not suitable for the little ones, but great for older teens and adults.
For more information, check LaurelLittleTheatre.com or email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.