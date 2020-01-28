Ramona Blackledge, who won a seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives in November, has resigned her post effective Friday.
Blackledge was among four freshmen House members who were retired public employees who were trying to draw their state pensions in addition to serving in the Legislature.
House Speaker Phillip Gunn earlier this month said that by drawing pensions from the state Public Employees Retirement System would be, in essence, "double-dipping."
Mississippi Today reported in January that the four believed their could serve while drawing their retirements because of a 2019 decision by the PERS board to remove "a long-standing regulation that prevented state and local government retirees and retired public educators from drawing their monthly pension while serving in the Legislature."
Blackledge, who served as Jones County Tax Assessor/Collector, defeated longtime incumbent Gary Staples and Chris Hodge, both Republicans, to capture the District 88 seat in November.
A special election will be called to fill the now-vacant post.
Read more in Thursday's Laurel Leader-Call.
