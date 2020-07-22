Ex-official excoriates council on code enforcement
The City of Laurel has a new public works director, but it was a visit from a former city official that caused fireworks at Tuesday morning’s City Council meeting.
Linda Walton, who finished her 21-year career with the city in 2013 as head of the Inspection Department, accused the Council of failing to follow several rules that are in the city’s Code of Ordinances.
But the one that really lit her fuse was the lack of enforcement of the rule that prohibits fireworks in the city limits.
Walton said her calls to city officials and the Laurel Police Department went unheeded on July 3-4, as people in her North Laurel neighborhood shot fireworks from 8:30 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.
“I’m usually nice and cordial and don’t make complaints … I want the kids to have a good time,” she said. “It would have been nice if someone would have at least come driving by. It sounded like a war zone.”
During her 15-minute presentation in the Citizens’ Hearing that she scheduled on the meeting’s agenda, Walton lamented the loss of the historic Wisner Building at the old Jones Junior High School. The building, which was built in the 1930s, was destroyed in a massive blaze that’s believed to have been caused by fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July.
“It could’ve happened anywhere,” she said. “It could’ve been my house.”
Walton held up the page with the fireworks ordinance on it and said, “If you’re not going to use this, throw it away,” then ripped the page in half.
She said the same for ordinances that pertain to matters ranging from alcoholic-beverage sales and animal control to zoning.
“There are poultry, pigs and horses in the city limits, and that’s not in compliance,” she said.
She also noted that no alcohol sales are permitted in the city between 2 a.m.-7 a.m., and that people altering buildings inside the city limits are required to get permits and pay fees, especially in the Historic District. Those rules aren’t being enforced, she said.
“If someone calls for a complaint, jot it down and go look,” she said.
The city is also not in compliance with no chief administrator on staff, Walton said. She challenged the council members to read the 27-chapter book of ordinances that have been passed by administrations and councils over the years.
“If you’re not going to use them, throw them away,” she said.
The council and city officials are not allowed to respond to people who speak in the Citizens’ Hearing nor the Citizens’ Forum.
The council later added a new ordinance to the book, allowing “food establishments” to provide for outside dining to help offset “staggering economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic … such a provision is desirable in order to allow restaurant business owners to recover their customer capacity and business volume to the greatest extent possible.”
The ordinance, which included an illustration of a typical outdoor seating arrangement, passed unanimously and went into effect immediately.
Mayor Johnny Magee introduced Ted Collins as the new Director of Public Works. He replaces Lorenzo Anderson, who resigned in January, after an “exhaustive search for the best possible candidate,” Magee said.
Collins worked with Suez (formerly United Water) in the city from 2011-19 and has an extensive background in management, according to his resumé. The annual salary for the position is $56,659.20.
In other matters, the council unanimously agreed to accept proposals from solid-waste service companies because city officials find that’s “in the best interests of the citizens to outsource” that service.
The council also unanimously agreed to accept proposals for city employees’ health-insurance coverage and an ad valorem tax exemption for Wayne Farms.
Members also approved sponsor donations for the 2020 Dixie Youth World Series in the amounts of $12,000 from Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and $5,000 from the Jones County Economic Development Authority.
