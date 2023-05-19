Cox Roofing gives roofs to LPD’s Evans, Moss
Two men who have spent their careers serving and protecting the people of Laurel are now being served and protected — with new, free roofs from Cox Roofing.
Lt. Mark Evans and Sgt. Roman Moss, both with the Laurel Police Department, will each receive a free roof from the local company in the next few weeks. The timing couldn’t have been better for Evans, who has been a law-enforcement officer for 27 years, the last quarter-century with LPD. He needed a new roof and had already gotten two estimates for the job. But his son was involved in a serious wreck a month ago and has been hospitalized since then.
“Winning the roof giveaway gives us the opportunity to use the money we would have used to get a new roof to go toward our son’s medical expenses,” Evans said. “Me and my wife are very grateful. It came at a great time for us.”
Evans and his wife Felicia have been together 13 years and in the house for 10, they actually got married in the house that is getting the new roof.
Moss, a law-enforcement officer for 15 years and a K9 handler with the LPD, offered a similar sentiment after learning he was getting a free roof, too.
“First of all, I’ve got to thank God for allowing me the opportunity to win the roof,” he said. “I appreciate Cox Roofing for doing this, and me and my wife thank them very much.”
Moss has lived in the home for 18 years, the last five with his wife Latoya.
Cox Roofing at 379 Lower Myrick Road in Laurel began giving away a roof to a deserving person in specific lines of work three years ago. The first was for a veteran and the second was for a nurse. This year, the company was accepting nominations for someone in law enforcement and the company was “blessed” to receive enough donations to provide two roofs, said Tracy Cox of Cox Roofing.
Next year’s giveaway will be for a teacher. Nominations will be accepted at Cox Roofing by calling 601-319-7857 or emailing coxroofinggiveaway@gmail.com.
