Young was struck by train on Aug. 4
Elizabeth Young has been giving her blood, sweat and tears to the teaching profession for nearly a half century.
Now, after she was hit by a train and suffered critical injuries, her friends and colleagues are asking for a little blood in return from those whose lives she’s touched over the years.
There will be a blood drive on behalf of the beloved Laurel Christian School teacher from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday in the school gym.
“I honestly don’t know of anyone who is more loved and respected as a teacher — by students, faculty and staff — than Elizabeth Young,” said Phil Buehler, director of development at Laurel Christian School. “I don’t think I’ve ever sat through a graduation ceremony that Elizabeth was not mentioned as a favorite teacher or as having the greatest impact on a student.”
Young had been teaching calculus, advanced math, geometry and advanced algebra at LCS since 2008 after retiring from public schools. She spent the majority of her career at West Jones High School after short stints at alma mater Laurel High and Ocean Springs. This was supposed to be her 47th year as a teacher.
LCS teacher Anita Boyd was a classmate of Young’s in high school at Laurel and has been a colleague at LCS for more than a decade.
“She and I have similar teaching philosophies — whatever it takes to get information into the heads of the children, we are willing to try,” Boyd said. “The kids love her and she makes math make sense for them.”
Young was struck by a train while walking her dog near her Ellisville home on Aug. 4. She was admitted to University Medical Center in Jackson and has since undergone more than a half-dozen surgeries, including having to get a leg amputated. Both of her arms are also broken.
“She is still holding her head up high and looking forward to the day her body is healed enough to do some basic tasks and begin actual recovery,” her son Jason
Young posted on Facebook. “Just know she is still in need of your prayers and encouragement and has a very long road ahead. Though there are some tough moments and reality can hit hard at times, she has maintained her faith in Jesus’ work in her life moving forward.”
She is “grateful to be alive,” he wrote, adding that her “spirits are high” despite the adversity, and that’s “a testament of her faith in Christ Jesus.”
He offered the updates, he wrote, “because I know she has impacted thousands of lives over the years and many people love and adore her. Thank you all for your prayers as she will need them now and the months to come.”
Mrs. Young was the recipient of the life-giving gift of blood after her accident, officials with Vitalant wrote in a press release announcing the blood drive.
“The only way to ensure blood is available is to continuously collect from gracious donors ...” the blood donation organization wrote.
“Let’s work together to collect blood in Mrs. Young’s honor so Vitalant can ensure someone else’s loved one has the blood they need when they need it most!”
