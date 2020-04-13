2 dead, area in rubble after Easter twister decimates Jones, Jasper
Two people were killed, about 60 were injured and dozens were working furiously to get to them all as trees blocked roadways in north Jones and south Jasper County after two devastating tornadoes ripped through the area on Easter evening.
“I’ve never seen that before,” said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. “Not two (tornadoes) that big following basically the same path.”
The twisters touched down in Jones County about 30 minutes apart, starting in the Oak Bowery and Boggy communities. The first one, which did the most damage in Jones County, was more than a mile wide at its peak. It worked its way through Hebron, Calhoun, Soso, Moss, Stringer and Heidelberg, destroying or heavily damaging more than 100 structures, officials said.
“That’s a low estimate,” Sheffield said as officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency were in the office with him and assistant Rodney Parker planning to go out and do assessments.
Sara Ward, 81, was killed in the tornado in her home off Barnes Road in Soso and Jessica Marie Spradley, 42, was found dead in a pond near her home on Moss Road.
“She was a good person … she was too young to die,” said her aunt Sherry Spradley. “She had three kids and she loved them so much.”
Volunteer firefighters, neighbors and Good Samaritans from all around worked around the clock to clear trees to get to victims.
“The volunteers were amazing,” Spradley said. “I don’t know how they got to us and helped us. They worked all night.”
She and her husband Roy had lived at the same place for 45 years. He was watching the weather reports while she cooked.
“I don’t usually get scared of weather … but I put some pillows in the bathroom … and I’d always heard to put on some shoes, so I did. It was the Lord telling me to do it. We got in there and just prayed. The house went up and down.”
A man who had been in her niece’s trailer came running to her aunt’s house looking for her.
“His face was so bloody,” Spradley recalled, choking back tears.
Her niece was found in the once-picturesque pond outside her home just after 1 a.m. The trailer was gone.
Spradley worked as a landscaper and her place was “beautiful,” said her sister Francis Henry.
“It did sound like a train, like they always say,” Spradley said. “I thought we were gone. We’re just grateful to be alive.”
On the other side of Highway 15 North, on Matthews Road, Diana Kelley surveyed the devastation of her family’s homes — her cousins, brother, nephew, son and granddaughter all had heavy damage or their homes were destroyed.
“My mother is at my house … She has Alzheimer’s and she doesn’t understand why she can’t come home,” Kelley said, trying to hold back tears.
The roof was ripped off the home that Melba Craft, 87, and son Danny Craft shared for almost 40 years. “It happened so quick,” he said. “I was just trying to protect her.”
Kelley’s son, his wife and their three kids came to her house, which was still standing, while some others around her were “flattened,” she said.
“I know we’re lucky,” she said.
Up toward Highway 15 North on Matthews Road, Gary Myrick and his wife Wanda were in a storm shelter behind his house when the home they’d lived in for 32 years was hit.
“I finally got hit by one,” the retired carpenter said, noting that twisters had struck just north and just south of his property over the years.
His wife’s Toyota Tundra was flung about 200 yards up the road, just in front of a downed utility pole and transformer. A trailer that was across the road was gone.
Laurel School Resource Officer Kevin Flynn and his daughter walked down through the area on Sunday evening, shortly after the twister struck and let medical personnel know that there was no way to get through the area because of downed trees and poles.
Volunteers worked hard everywhere to clear a path for emergency vehicles.
There were 20 “walking wounded” and 14 refused transport by ambulance after getting treated on the scene, Sheffield said. Nine patients were transported by EMServ Ambulance and two of those were transferred to Jones County. Another eight went to the hospital by private vehicle and five were transported by ASAP Ambulance.
It took about three hours to get to the victims, Sheffield said.
“Trees were everywhere,” he said.
Triage stations were set up at Shady Grove and Calhoun volunteer fire departments and on Matthews Road. Each saw approximately 20 patients, he said.
“Every volunteer in Jones County was out working .. and the (sheriff’s department) had everybody out,” he said. “The dispatchers went above and beyond.”
The Beat 2 county barn was “hit hard” and had some equipment destroyed and Beat 1 took a tough hit, too. But all of the supervisors and their crews were out lending a helping hand after the storm, Sheffield said.
Forrest County sent road crews, five excavators and two dump trucks over to help.
“They were still pushing limbs at 1 a.m.,” he said. “We greatly appreciate their help.”
The deaths are the first caused by a tornado in Jones County since two people were killed when a twister struck off Mullican Road two days before Christmas in 2014.
Sheffield said he was tankful for all of the people who came out to help and continue to, but those who are sight-seeing are hindering progress.
“If you don’t live in the area, please stay out of the way,” he said. “For the sake of the property owners, utility crews and cleanup crews, please stay away.”
Sheriff Joe Berlin also advised people to stay away and said those out would be asked to leave or be ticketed.
That continues through April 20, by Gov. Tate Reeves’ order, to combat the spread of coronavirus. The City of Laurel and Jones County are still working to recover from a tornado that struck in mid-December.
“We’ve had a lot going on,” Sheffield said. “Just have to start picking up the pieces.”
Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and a volunteer firefighter said everyone who helped deserves credit.
“The heroes were the everyday Joes who got out there with their tractors and chainsaws to clear the way for us,” he said.
