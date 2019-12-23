‘No-shave’ pays off for local kids
Brysen Bibins, 10, opened a waxed box bearing the elongated streak of Nike’s logo. He grinned. “These are Air Force Ones,” he stammered. “They look good, and they’re popular. You wanna look good.”
The Nike Airs were the prized possession along the crop of other purchases from the Laurel Police Department — a basketball, football, foosball table and a board game. The purchases were made by way of leftover funds from the beards that Laurel cops grew over November — they paid to participate in No-Shave November. The Jordan-Bibins family, which includes 7-year-old Briya and 1-year-old Bella, lost everything they had to when their house on Elmo Street burned last month.
Wednesday, on the second floor of the police station, where Tyzaddi Jordan watched her kids pick through the presents, Police Chief Tommy Cox said City Councilman George Carmichael couldn’t be present because of tornado-related reasons. The storm had rampaged through the town two days earlier after a string of Jones County fires this holiday season.
“George Carmichael brought these people to our attention,” Cox said. “We appreciate that so we were able to give them a hand at this time of year.”
The police department helped 26 children during the annual Shop with a Cop event and made donations to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.
“This is just one more family we get to help,” Cox said.
“They just wanted to do something for the kids and make a contribution after the fire,” Jordan said. “We’d lost everything.”
Three weeks ago, the house caught fire at about 2 a.m. while Jordan, her father and her children were asleep.
“I woke up not smelling any smoke, not seeing any flames,” Jordan said. “But the kids’ room was on fire. When we got them out of the house, it was just engulfed. There was nothing we could do.”
Even though the home was a total loss, Jordan is thankful for first responders after they arrived quickly and ensured her family’s safety. Not long afterward, Cox and Carmichael got involved.
“And here we are,” Jordan said.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee had entered the room smiling. Leaning against a column, he watched the kids look through presents.
“Adopting a family for Christmas, the police department went out of their way to help these people,” Magee said. “Chief Cox invited me down. I think they’ll be happy on Christmas morning, when they get to open some presents.”
Cox and Lt. Jim Thornhill packed the gifts in boxes to take downstairs after a few minutes. Cox handed a box to Brysen and told him not to get in trouble with the mayor. Magee laughed.
Brysen, who aspires to become a football quarterback, obliged happily.
Another police officer helped load the boxes. After the department saw off Jordan and her kids, the officer quietly remarked, “I want a Hummer for Christmas.”
