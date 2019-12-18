The Laurel Fire Department fought back a fire that had engulfed the roof of the Blue Crab Grill on Highway 15 North Tuesday night.
Laurel fire Chief Mark Nichols said a passerby reported a fire that had broken out in the kitchen at about 6:30 p.m. The blaze spread into the roof and attic of the restaurant. The fire was contained to that area, and no injuries were reported, he said. The restaurant was closed at the time.
“I’d say it sustained moderate damage, mostly from water,” Nichols said.
It’s unknown when the restaurant will open again.
Nichols said the fire’s cause is unknown and is being investigated.
