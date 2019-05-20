Blues Bash sponsors, from left, Katie Sumrall (Burson Entrekin Orr Mitchell & Lacey), Dorothy Nassar (Ellis & Walters Dental Care), Jamie Walley (Walley Forestry Consultants), Heather Brown (Magnolia State Bank), Jim Walley (Walley Forestry Consultants), Thomas Rogers (Roy Rogers Body Shop), Lee Boyette (Woodland Realty), Loucia Clifton and Becky Wilson (Bok Homa Casino), Tom Colt (Rock 104), Tina Evans (WDAM), Jamie Lewis (Southern Beverage), Jim Ford (Edward Jones) and Mark Lee (Coca-Cola of Laurel). Chris Albritton Construction, Eagle Transportation and Kim's Chrysler Toyota are also sponsoring the event. (Photo submitted)