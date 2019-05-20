Stone Gas Blues Band to be featured at 26th annual Blues Bash
•
On Friday, June 7, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is bringing blues and barbecue back to the Pine Belt Region with its 26th annual Blues Bash, featuring the Stone Gas Blues Band.
Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the Mississippi Delta “juke-joint blues” from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on the LRMA front lawn.
This year’s Blues Bash is sponsored by Roy Rogers Body Shop, Bok Homa Casino, Southern Beverage, Burson Entrekin Orr Mitchell & Lacey, Chris Albritton Construction, Eagle Transportation, Edward Jones-Jim Ford, Ellis & Walters Dental Care, Kim’s Chrysler Toyota, Magnolia State Bank, Walley Forestry Consultants, Woodland Realty, Coca-Cola of Laurel, Rock 104 and WDAM-TV.
Tickets include a barbecue dinner by Hog Heaven and drinks from Southern Beverage Company, Slowboat Brewing Company and Coca-Cola of Laurel. Tickets purchased in advance are $25 and can be purchased at the LRMA front desk or by contacting 601-649-6374 or info@LRMA.org.
A limited number of tickets will be available the night of the event for $30. In case of rain, Blues Bash will be moved to Slowboat Brewery.
For more information, call 601-649-6374.
LRMA is a private, non-profit organization operating for the benefit of the public. The museum is located at the corner of 5th Avenue and 7th Street in historic downtown Laurel. The galleries are open 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 601-649-6374 or visit www.LRMA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.