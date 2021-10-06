Laurel resident Vincent Pruitt was remembered by his coworkers as a man who was generous and kind.
Pruitt applied to return to the Jones County Sanitation Department on Sept. 17 but was killed in a car crash the following Monday. Pruitt, a Laurel High School and Jones County Junior College graduate, had worked for the department from 2014-16. He moved to Florida for a few years before returning to Laurel this year to care for his mother, who had become sick. He was the grandson of famed blues musician T-Bone Pruitt of Ellisville.
Henry McCullen, route manager for Jones County Sanitation, said Pruitt was the kind of person who liked to make others laugh and do what he could for others.
“He loved to play basketball and run track,” McCullen said. “He was the type of person who would cut and rake yards for the elderly who couldn’t do it for themselves. He would do what he could to help others.”
His grandfather Tommie “T-Bone” Pruitt is a blues guitarist and vocalist from Ellisville. He is one of 11 siblings, most of whom also played music. His brother “Baby Ruth” Pruitt also played guitar. T-Bone Pruitt opened a blues club, The Blue Poodle, in Ellisville in the 1950s. T-Bone Pruitt was commemorated in 2010 to the Mississippi Blues Trail with a marker dedicated in his name in Laurel.
“(Vincent) always talked about his grandfather playing the blues,” McCullen said. He also loved to barbecue for his friends and coworkers and spend time with them on the weekends, McMullen said. “He was well known in the community and was also a barber on the side,” McCullen said. “He will definitely be missed and would love for the city and community to know who he was as a person.”
Pruitt died in a two-vehicle, head-on crash just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 on Highway 15 near County Road 8 in Jasper County, said Sgt. Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Pruitt was a passenger in a 2012 Kia Forte driven by 45-year-old Loretha N. Keyes of Raleigh. While Keyes was traveling north on Highway 15, she collided head-on with a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Dajuana L. Pace-Anders, 21, of Stringer, who was traveling south on Highway 15.
Pruitt was pronounced dead on the scene, and Keyes — along with a minor passenger in Pace-Anders’ vehicle — were airlifted to University Mississippi Medical Center with severe injuries.
Pace-Anders was not injured. Two helicopters were needed to transport the victims, according to a Facebook post by Hunter Dickerson of CareMed Emergency Medical Services.
“Amazing job to all entities tasked with working a critical accident this afternoon on Highway 15 in Jasper County,” Stringer wrote in a Facebook post. “It is a very rare occasion when the need for more than one helicopter arises, but today was that day.”
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Stringer and Mossville volunteer fire departments, two ambulances from CareMed Emergency Medical Services and PHI Air Medical of Mississippi with AirMed 1 helicopter from Jackson and AirMed 3 helicopter from Columbus responded to the scene, according to Stringer. The AirMed 3 helicopter was flying East at the time of the crash out of a Jackson-area hospital.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
