Supervisors are looking to establish some regulations on big trucks that wear out little county roads while doing business.
Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said she has talked with cohorts in Covington and Perry counties and learned that different counties have different processes to regulate the trucks whose weights exceed what the roadways are supposed to handle.
Some require loggers to post a bond and take photos of the road before and after they work in an area, Ashley said, then their bond or liability insurance would pay for any damage.
“In Perry County, anything over 40,000 pounds has to get a permit, and Covington has something similar,” she said.
Supervisor Larry Dykes said that the “constant in and out” of log trucks off Highway 29 “took about 10 yards of asphalt” off a county road recently. “Not many county roads can stand a lot of weight.”
Supervisor David Scruggs said he spent more than $200,000 fixing a road that was torn up by log trucks last year, “and they’re back on it right now,” he said. “The locals aren’t the trouble, it’s the ones from out of town because they know we don’t have an ordinance.”
Board President Johnny Burnett said that there are “a lot of heavy trucks on roads in Jones County,” and the board should come up with regulations for them.
“We need something the truckers can live with and something we can live with that won’t jack up their insurance,” he said.
Supervisor Phil Dickerson agreed, saying, “Then they’ll pass it on to their customers.”
Scruggs said there’s also a problem with log trucks leaving “a lot of mud” on the road, “then someone in a nice car comes along” and gets messed up. Volunteer fire departments have been helpful about spraying off those roads when they can, he said.
The county will be putting three new fire trucks on the roadways in April, and a restructuring or refinancing of existing bonds could pay for them, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller told the board.
Interest rates for bonds are at “historic lows,” Steve Pittman of Government Consultants told supervisors. “It’s a remarkable time.” He has a recently quoted rate of 1.2 percent from a Mississippi lending institution. Two existing bonds that the board has from 2009 and 2010 were financed at more than 5 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.
Reworking that bond at the current rate could result in cash back of $150,000 or a savings of $200,000 until the bonds mature in 2026 and 2027, depending on how its done, he said.
The savings could be used to pay for the fire trucks, Miller said.
“We’ll never see that kind of rate again,” Burnett said.
Supervisors agreed to go ahead and lock in the rate and let Miller figure out the particulars before the next meeting, on March 16.
“I think we can figure out a way to make it work,” Miller said. “We’ll come up with several options. No matter what, the county’s going to save money.”
Supervisor Travares Comegys said, “I commend Charles Miller for his forward thinking.”
In another matter related to roads, supervisors agreed that they need to set some specifications for roads in subdivisions in the county. That was in response to a submission of plats that engineer Wiley Pickering brought showing plans for a subdivision called Highgarden that developer Craig Thames is building on Highway 29 North in the Pleasant Ridge Community. The roads in the development will be turned over to the county to maintain upon completion, he said.
The county passed a subdivision ordinance in 1968, County Engineer Ronnie Clark said, “but the previous board did away with it, so there are no standards.”
Dickerson said, “We don’t want to take over a dirt road or a road with quarter-inch asphalt and people hold us responsible for them.”
Dykes agreed, saying, “They’ve got to be up to specifications because school-bus and garbage-truck traffic will be on them.”
Dickerson said he has a subdivision in Beat 3 with roads that are in bad shape now, and he’s having to deal with them.
“I understand that the new homes bring in tax revenue,” he said, “but we don’t want to adopt a headache.”
In other matters, the board agreed to make several donations for sponsorships and/or upcoming events — $1,500 to Northeast Jones baseball, $500 to Magnolia Cruisers, $350 to the Ellisville Easter Egg Hunt, $115 to the National Oak Park High School Alumni Association and $50 to Laurel Main Street Touch-A-Truck.
Scruggs announced that Spurline Road is now open for traffic after bridge work has been completed. Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said that the Northeast Jones Fire District departments exceeded their goal in a water-shuttling practice over the weekend, so they will set up a drill to do in front of the Fire Rating Bureau soon. Meeting the required time could lower the district’s rating and result in lower insurance premiums for residents and business owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.