In a meeting that was delayed by a holiday then weather, the Jones County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday and approved agenda items for spending money and saving money.
The board agreed to give $2,500 to help with the annual Jones County Friends of NRA banquet, which will be at 5:30 p.m. March 5 at the Magnolia Center. Event chairman David Chancellor told the board that the banquet is used as a fund-raiser for children’s shooting sports. The organization donated to the local 4-H club, a local Boy Scouts troop and Rain Down Ministries in Laurel, he told them.
“Whatever you can give is appreciated,” Chancellor said.
Supervisor Larry Dykes made a motion to donate the same amount as last year, which was $2,500, and the other supervisors agreed.
The board also agreed to donate its annual allocation of $10,000 to the American Red Cross fire preparedness campaign Sound The Alarm.
Whitney Pickering introduced new Laurel Main Street Executive Director Susan Ladd to the board and Mallorie Rasberry of LMS was also with them.
Pickering asked for the board’s usual $10,000 donation and explained that the money would be used for “improving safety and wayfinding throughout downtown” to help the influx of visitors during road construction.
Board President Johnny Burnett pointed out that the board’s annual donation has been to promote events that LMS helps host. None of those events happened last year there will be none “for the foreseeable future” because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Pickering said.
She said the money would be used for lighting a park across from the post office, Leontyne Price Park and the rear parking lots of businesses along Central Avenue whose curbside parking will be affected during ongoing construction projects.
Burnett asked what the city’s annual donation is and Pickering said $38,000, which is for “general operating expenses.” He said he thought Mississippi Power and the South Mississippi Planning and Development District were assisting with lighting projects.
“We mostly help with the advertising of events in downtown,” Burnett said.
Pickering said that some of the money will be used for billboards that LMS and the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art share.
After the discussion, the board unanimously approved the annual donation.
“We appreciate what y’all do,” he said. “The city is looking good.”
The board also agreed to donate $1,000 to the USSSA league at Merchant Park in Ellisville.
“They got more than 300 kids down there playing ball last season,” Dykes said. “They were very successful. It’s a good cause.”
Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis got permission to sell one of the department’s old pumpers for $25,000 and use that to pay down the loan it got to purchase a new fire truck.
The board set up a meeting with Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to talk about fire truck purchases that need to be made. The meeting that was scheduled earlier had to be postponed.
At that same special meeting, the board will also discuss refinancing two other bonds that the county issued, in 2016 and 2019. The board already approved the refinancing of two bonds to take advantage of low interest rates.
“Raymond James (Financial Services) said we could have some savings there, too,” Ashley said.
Supervisor Phil Dickerson asked that the name of Dummy Line Road, off Highway 15 South, be changed to Glade-Dummy Line Road to reflect the address that the 30 or so residents on it have on their records.
“It would be much easier for us to change it on the road registry than to get 30 people to change their address,” he said.
The board agreed and OK’d the change.
Supervisors also agreed to increase the amount that requires county entities to get purchase orders from $1,500 to $2,000.
“It doesn’t really make any difference … it’s all public record,” Dykes said.
Sheriff Joe Berlin also got permission to reapply for grants that have been used to pay patrols for DUI an seatbelt enforcement and to pay for e-ticket computers. They also approved him getting $3,000 in drug-buy money for narcotics agents.
Jones and Forrest counties have been working together on an emergency road repair at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, Supervisor David Scruggs said.
The board went into a closed-door executive session to discuss a personnel matter, but no action was taken, Burnett said.
