Free State Citizens Action Union meets supervisors
Monday’s Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting was highlighted by the final approval of the long-awaited and debated contract with the Jones County Fire Council.
The board unanimously approved a contract that includes a provision that no more than $30,000 will be in the fire council checking account at any one time and that two signatures will be required on all checks written on the account. Both bodies will also have to agree before there are any future purchases of fire trucks.
The new contract, which will go into effect pending the signing by both parties, will bring to an end the tumultuous episode that began with the largest embezzlement case in Jones County history. Former fire council president Lee Garick was charged with embezzling funds — some reports indicate that it could have been as much as $400,000 — from the council and the Calhoun Volunteer Department, but he took his own life before he could face a trial.
“The money will be controlled by the county and they will never have more than $30,000 at one time, which will be there for emergency purposes,” Board President Johnny Burnett said. He went on to say that the fire council is “the only operation in the county that works free of charge. We owe them a lot.”
The contract between the board and the council was set to expire today (Tuesday). The board had been withholding funds from the council while the state auditor was investigating the embezzlement. Money that was awarded by the state has been replaced, and that reportedly put an end to the state investigation, according to information attorneys for the fire council told supervisors at a previous meeting.
David Moffett of the Free State Citizens Action Union introduced himself as well as Buck Torske and Don Gavin to the board. The FSCAU, which was started by Leader-Call columnist Buck Torske, has grown to more than 30 strong with attendance at the most recent meeting hosted by state Sen. Chris McDaniel topping out at over 50 people, Moffett said. Moffett thanked board members for serving and then put them on notice that the FSCAU was formed to provide citizen oversight of the elected officials on a local, state and federal level.
Moffett passed out copies of the FSCAU mission statement, which states that the group is dedicated to “preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States of America through Citizen involvement.” FSCAU’s goals include fighting for term limits, smaller government, election integrity, support for law enforcement and parental rights. They plan on having attendees at all local government meetings.
Lewis Goins of the Soil Conservation Service gave his annual report to the board.
“For every dollar the board gives the service, the county gets back $50,000 in return” in the form of projects that include tornado-debris clean- up, incentives for landowners and an upcoming 16th Avenue ditch project, he said.
Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Depart- ment announced that his department had been approved for a $22,000 grant that would pay for two ballistic shields as well as other supplies needed by the department. The board voted unanimously to approve the acceptance of the grant State Engineer Ronnie Clark recommended that the board call on the bonding company to correct the deficiencies in the Flynt Road Bridge Replacement Project. The original contractor who worked on the bridge was inexperienced and did faulty work, and it is now up to the bonding company to correct any problems with the project at their cost, he said. The measure was unanimously approved.
Jones County Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller reported that the Jones County Garbage Service has a per-customer cost of $15.76 per month, but only $14 per customer per month was collected. Miller and the department are hoping that an attempt to collect delinquent garbage bill payment by putting the delinquent amounts on property owners’ tax bills will make up for the $300,000 shortfall.
The board unanimously voted to wait until March to see if the tax collections worked to make up the difference before proceeding further on the issue.
In other business, the board unanimously approved all of
the following:
- $100 sponsorship for Pine Belt North FCA;
- Permission for the sheriff to advertise for lighting sheriff’s department vehicles;
- Term bids of four years for banking and one year for bituminous materials, culverts, slurry seal and striping;
- A Headrick quote to replace two tax building signs and an American Graphx quote to install the signs;
- Advertising the Garbage Service accounting 2021 in the Leader-Call
- Sending Supervisors David Scruggs and Phil Dickerson and two garbage service employees to Alabama to tour Heil Environmental Industries.
