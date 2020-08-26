Narcotics investigators with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a location just north of Louin on Tuesday following the arrest of James “Bobo” Johnson, 47, on a felony bench warrant at the same location. During the search, investigators recovered more than 50 capsules of a controlled substance, approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, three dosage units of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), a plastic baggie containing suspected powder MDMA, a clear plastic bag of suspected marijuana, a set of digital scales, three cellular phones and assorted drug paraphernalia. As a result of the search warrant, Johnson is facing several felony drug charges, including trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of MDMA with intent to distribute. Johnson was out on bond for sale of a controlled substance in Jasper County, so his previous bond was revoked and he was ordered to remain in jail. (Jasper County Sheriff’s Department
