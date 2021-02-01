Here’s a message for anyone dealing with a uniformed deputy from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department: “Smile, you’re on camera!”
The Patrol Division deployed body cameras for deputies starting last Thursday.
Full-time and part-time deputies have assigned body cameras and reserve deputies have body cameras available to check out and use when they come in to work patrol duties and details, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors were instrumental in providing funding to purchase the 40 body cameras at a cost of just under $60,000, he said.
“Thirty of the body cameras have integration with our in-car Watch Guard vehicle cameras, and the additional 10 body cameras are designed to be checked out and used by reserve deputies coming in to work details,” Berlin said.
“Body cameras are absolutely essential in law enforcement, and JCSD is excited to deploy this technology. We can't thank the Jones County Board of Supervisors enough for making this need a reality for our department.”
The Watch Guard body cameras were supplied by Jackson Communications based in Pearl.
