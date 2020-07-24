A body has been found in a remote area of Wayne County and a person of interest is in custody, Sheriff Jody Ashpey reported.
The body was found off Tokio-Frost Bridge Road, near the Alabama line off Highway 84 East, after ATV riders called and reported a “foul odor” and seeing something suspicious around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Ashley said.
When deputies and investigators arrived, they discovered a decomposing body and notified the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Ashley said. Investigators from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Waynesboro Police Department and MBI worked together all night to secure and process the scene.
The human remains have been sent to the crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy and positive identification, Ashley said.
“There’s no doubt it was a homicide,” Ashley said.
The body was partially exposed to the elements and was in an advanced stage of decomposition, he said.
A person of interest is being questioned, but that person and the possible identification of the body was not released before press time on Friday.
A Facebook post of a 47-year-old Waynesboro woman who was reported missing last week was widely shared, but it has not been confirmed if she is the person whose body was found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.