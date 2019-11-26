Police found the body of a Hispanic man on a boat ramp in Eastabuchie in Jones County on Sunday, and a suspect is in custody in an investigation led by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon Sunday stating someone had discovered the body. Investigators from the JCSD and Jones County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the case. Sources with knowledge of the investigation said the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head and that the shooting may have occurred in Forrest County before the body was dumped.
Felipe Ventura, 34, of Hattiesburg was booked at Forrest County Jail on a murder charge at around 3 a.m. Monday, according to jail records. The victim is believed to be Ramone Santiago, a purported friend to the suspect. The motive for the killing remains unclear.
The investigation, which now spans Forrest, Jones and Covington counties, is ongoing.
According to Rafael Bailey, investigator at FCSD, details of the case will remain undisclosed pending investigation.
“(Departments) were able to obtain the identity of the victim and leads that were followed, resulting in the arrest of Felipe Arce Ventura,” Bailey said. “The arrest occurred without incident.”
