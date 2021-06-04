Pearl River Resort properties have updated their mask policy, in compliance with CDC and Choctaw Health Center Guidelines. As of Friday, the resort — which includes Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville — will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings.
Guests will be asked to provide proof of vaccination when entering the Silver Star, Golden Moon or Bok Homa Casino. That proof may be their vaccination card, a copy of their card or a photo of their card on their smartphone. Guests who are unable to show proof of vaccination will be required to wear a mask on property.
In-house safety protocols, including temperature screening and cleaning procedures, will continue. The resort invested more than a half-million dollars in safety equipment and technology that will remain in place.
For more information on Pearl River Resort’s properties, call 1-866-447-3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.
