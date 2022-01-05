Officials and patrons recently celebrated the 11th anniversary of the opening of Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville.
The first 500 customers received free T-shirts and everyone got birthday cake and hors d’oeuvres to go along with all sorts of gaming specials and drawings. Tribal leaders and casino officials spoke to the crowd at the cake-cutting ceremony and thanked them for their continued patronage.
