After being closed for four months, Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville is set to reopen at noon on Friday, Pearl River Resort officials announced.
It will be the first PRR property back in business as the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians unveiled plans for a “phased reopening.” The Golden Moon Hotel & Casino will open its doors again at noon on Friday, Aug. 14 and the reopening date for the Silver Star Casino has not been set.
“After over four months of closure, we are excited to welcome our guests back and look forward to safely providing them with outstanding service and a comfortable gaming experience,” said William “Sonny” Johnson, president and CEO of PRR. “The health and safety of our associates, guests and tribal community remains our top priority.”
The casinos will follow rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols, such as:
· Guests will be asked to adhere to social-distancing guidelines while waiting to enter.
· Thermal cameras will conduct automatic noninvasive temperature scans at all entrances for guests and employees. Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter.
· Installing a top-of-the-line UV lighting technology system to filter and clean the air as it circulates throughout the casinos.
· Utilizing advanced UV technology on the handrails of the escalators and sky-bridge walkways to continuously disinfect as they rotate.
· Utilizing chip-cleaning machines to clean and disinfect gaming chips at all table games.
· During designated times, sections of the gaming floor will be closed to allow for cleaning. Electrostatic spraying technology will be used to dispense the appropriate sanitizers and disinfectants in a spray mist to wrap around and evenly coat surfaces for a more complete clean.
· All guests and associates will be required to wear a mask or other face covering during their visit.
· Temporarily, no smoking will be permitted within the casinos; designated smoking areas are located outside of the buildings.
· Hand-sanitizing stations have been added at the entrances and throughout the facility.
• Some service offerings may be limited or unavailable to help maintain safe social distancing and health and safety guidelines.
Bok Homa Casino features a variety of popular slot machines, table games, an event center, Sportsbook operations and a quick-serve eatery.
The Silver Star and Golden Moon casinos, both located in Choctaw, feature a variety of gaming options, hotel rooms, dining options, retail offerings, conference facilities, live entertainment and a full-service spa. Pearl River Resort also offers a gaming floor with the latest slot machines, elevated poker room, remodeled hotel rooms, a stunning video wall, refreshed buffet, updated promenade and more. Also featured is Dancing Rabbit Golf Club with two championship golf courses and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.