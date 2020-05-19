While casinos in Mississippi prepare to open Thursday, Bok Homa and Pearl River Resorts will remain closed, officials said.
“As eager as we are to welcome back our associates and guests, we think it prudent to wait a while longer," said William "Sonny" Johnson, president and CEO of Pearl River Resort. "For the well-being of our associates and guests, we have robust protocols in place that include everything from strict safety and sanitation measures to installation of new top-of-the line cleaning technology.
"When we reopen, it will be with the confidence that the time is right for the safety of our associates, guests and tribal members. We encourage everyone to take care and be safe.”
Mississippi casinos will be permitted to open at 8 a.m. Thursday. Most Coast casinos will open on Thursday, but Beau Rivage will remain closed until June 1.
All of the casinos will be deep-cleaned and sanitized and employees are required to wear face masks.
Occupancy will be limited to 50 percent and social distancing will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.