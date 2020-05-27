With 21 arrests since 2004, Cory Gilbert was a 'ticking time bomb' to cause tragedy, judge writes
Bond was denied for a Jones County man who is accused of being impaired when he caused a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of an elementary school teacher’s unborn child in January.
Cory Gilbert, 33, will remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until further order by the court, Jones County Circuit Judge Dal Williamson ruled, upholding the decision of Justice Court Judge Billie Graham.
Gilbert’s extensive criminal history is “unsettling,” Williamson wrote, citing that as the primary reason for his ruling. The defendant has 21 arrests on his record since 2004, including convictions for felony DUI and possession of methamphetamine in 2015.
“His record in the past has made clear that his numerous arrests and convictions have had no lasting impact on him” and “have not resulted in any kind of ongoing change,” Williamson wrote.
Gilbert’s wife and other family members testified that he was a changed man and that they would monitor him and drive him anywhere he needed to go.
“… (H)is past actions make any such belief extremely arduous at best,” Williamson wrote, and his actions on Jan. 4 “were not an isolated event uncharacteristic of the defendant’s history and behavior over an extended time.
“But rather, the defendant’s history was like a ticking time bomb that was bound to result in tragedy sooner or later.”
That tragedy was the death of 28-year-old Mashayla Harper’s unborn daughter. Harper, who was eight months pregnant, was returning from a baby shower when a Nissan Titan pickup driven by Gilbert crashed head-on into her Honda on Welch Road, near Soso. The baby died and Harper was seriously injured, left on the side of the road as Gilbert fled.
He was arrested later that night and initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and released on $100,000 bond, set by Graham. When toxicology test results came back in February and showed that Gilbert had a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit, the charges were upgraded to homicide-killing of an unborn child and aggravated DUI. Gilbert returned to justice court on Feb. 19 and Graham denied bond for him based on the seriousness of the charges and the potential risk his release would pose for the community, she said. Gilbert appealed that decision with attorney Thomas Brame and the hearing was last week.
Gilbert had at least three DUI arrests and four public drunkenness arrests on his record before being convicted of felony DUI and possession of methamphetamine in August 2015. The court ordered him to serve two years in prison, DA Investigator Brad Grunig told the court. After he was released in 2016, he was arrested on at least two more occasions for driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving, among other offenses.
The defendant’s wife of five years, Autumn, testified that he had stopped doing drugs and drinking since they’ve been together.
But District Attorney Tony Buckley noted that, since his release from prison, Gilbert tested positive for marijuana during an investigation by Child Protective Services after an allegation of abuse was made by a teacher, and he had alcohol in his blood on the evening of the deadly crash. A pipe was also found in his pickup and it smelled of marijuana, but drug toxicology tests have not been completed by the state crime lab.
Investigator J.D. Carter testified that Gilbert admitted to smoking pot before crashing and leaving the scene. Carter also testified that an accident reconstructionist’s report shows that Gilbert was in Harper’s lane at the time of the collision.
Buckley argued that the release of Gilbert would present a danger to the community.
In one exchange with the defendant’s wife, Buckley said, “You’re telling us he’s a saint, but he doesn’t (drink and do drugs) at the house, he does it out on the roads.”
When another family member said there was no way to be “100 percent sure” that there wouldn’t be a relapse, Buckley said, “If he’s in jail, you know he won’t.”
The judge agreed with the DA on those points.
“ … (T)he release of the defendant would constitute a special danger to the public at large,” Williamson concluded, “and there are no less onerous conditions that will eliminate or minimize the risk of harm to the public at large which would be created by the defendant’s release on bond.”
