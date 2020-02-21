Blood alcohol tests show driver in hit-and-run death was drunk
The man who is accused of causing the head-on, hit-and-run collision that killed a young teacher’s unborn baby and seriously injured her will remain in jail until the case is handled in court.
James Cory Gilbert, 33, was back in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday after test results showed that he was legally drunk at the time he crashed his 2005 Nissan Titan pickup into 24-year-old Mashayla Harper’s 2018 Honda Accord as she was returning home from a baby shower on the evening of Jan. 4. Accident-reconstructionist results also showed that Gilbert was in the wrong lane at the time of impact, according to the affidavit that was read by Judge Billie Graham.
“Mr. Gilbert, you are a threat to other people, so bond is denied,” Graham said.
The defendant dropped his head, and his family members who were in the courtroom began to cry when the judge said that.
Gilbert was out of jail on $100,000 bond after being charged last month with leaving the scene of an accident that caused death or injuries. But he was taken into custody and booked back into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday after Investigator J.D. Carter received the blood-test results from the state crime lab.
Gilbert’s blood-alcohol level was .104 (the legal limit is .08) at the time of his arrest, according to the affidavit. The blood was drawn approximately five hours after the time of the crash, Carter noted. The defendant told the judge that his family plans to hire their own attorney to defend him.
Harper, who is a fourth-grade math teacher at South Jones Elementary, was just returning from a baby shower at The Gables when Gilbert crashed into her car on Welch Road. He fled the scene and was arrested later that same night.
Test results for the presence of controlled substances in Gilbert’s system are not available yet, Carter said, but the charges will remain the same if those tests are positive or negative.
Harper’s baby, a little girl named Londyn Alise Jones, was due Feb. 11 — a week before Gilbert’s charges were upgraded. Known as a standout athlete and student at West Jones, Harper suffered internal injuries, a broken femur and deep wounds to her body, foot and elbow.
She said Thursday that her recovery is coming along pretty well.
“I’m walking with a cane now and all my wounds and incisions are healing up very good and quickly,” she said. “Emotionally, it’s pretty tough, but I’m just taking it one day at a time.”
Carter asked that people in the community keep Harper and her family in their prayers.
“The physical injuries may heal, but the emotional wounds are forever,” he said.
Gilbert has at least three DUI convictions dating back to 2008 and he was convicted of felony DUI and possession of methamphetamine in 2015, Carter said at the suspect’s first court appearance. Gilbert admitted that he had been drinking and a small amount of marijuana was found in the pickup he abandoned.
Asked if he was surprised about being denied bond, Gilbert said, “Not really.”
When asked what he would say to the Harper and her family, Gilbert said, “I’m truly sorry. I really am.”
