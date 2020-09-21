An accused murderer and kidnapper was denied bond Monday after he allegedly killed his sister in the Powers Community over the weekend.
James Touchstone, 40, of Laurel shot and killed 31-year-old Mandy Touchstone on Saturday at 55 Lawnhaven Church Drive, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Judge Grant Hedgepeth oversaw the bond hearing in Jones County Justice Court, which was closed to the public and done via Zoom call.
JCSD Detective Abraham McKenzie said Touchstone phoned law enforcement about 1 p.m., several hours after the shooting.
JCSD personnel arrived at the house to find the victim lying face-down in a pool of blood. Touchstone is accused of staging the crime scene to make it look like his sister had attacked him with a knife, a story he allegedly tried to force his mother Phyllis to tell investigators. Touchstone held a gun on his mother for several hours, not allowing her to leave or call police, which is why he’s being charged with kidnapping, McKenzie said.
No motive has been discussed, but McKenzie said there was an argument between the siblings.
Touchstone was arrested and booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center at 2:41 p.m. Saturday.
“I spoke with the mother, an eyewitness, and she said her daughter Mandy started yelling for her,” McKenzie said in a brief press conference. “The mother ran downstairs. Mandy had a young baby in her arms. The mother grabbed the baby, and at that time, James pulled out a gun and shot Mandy multiple times, causing her death.”
Mandy Touchstone was a mother to two young children, friends reported.
“It was a domestic situation between a brother and a sister, and there is no threat to the community,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We do have the suspect in custody, and we’ll proceed further with getting a conviction.”
Requests to speak with friends and family of the victim were not returned.
