27-year-old accused of fatal Laurel shootimg
Capital murder suspect Luis Sandoval was denied bond by Judge David Lyons on Friday afternoon due to the seriousness of his alleged crimes.
Sandoval, 27, appeared in Jones County Justice Court donning pink coveralls, which indicate he is considered a high-risk inmate. Representing him was Biloxi attorney John Paul Barber, who told Lyons he would file for a preliminary hearing. Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the United States Border Patrol has issued a detainer for Sandoval, meaning he could not be released even if he posted bond.
Just before 7:30 Monday morning, the JCSD responded to a shots-fired call at a residence at the mobile-home park off Bush Dairy Road, just north of the Laurel city limits. Police tape could be seen from the roadway at 8 a.m. The victim, later identified as 27-year-old Efrain Ortiz of Houston, was rushed by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for critical injuries. He died shortly after.
Sandoval’s alleged attempted burglary and entry of the occupied building was the underlying felony that elevated his charge to capital murder, Carter said.
Sandoval had some personal connection to the girlfriend of his alleged victim. The death is still being investigated, as gathering physical evidence is only part of an investigation, Carter said.
“We’re thankful for the U.S. Marshals and Louisiana State Police for the capture of Sandoval,” Carter said outside the courtroom. “We’re sorry for the family’s loss, and they’re in our thoughts and prayers. There may be a slow-down in this process as the justice system does its work, but the family will have justice.”
The JCSD, Laurel Police Department, EMServ and the Jones County DA’s office responded to the shooting.
Sandoval was captured by Louisiana State Troopers in Tangipahoa Parish on Tuesday and returned to Jones County on Thursday.
“We have worked tirelessly since the murder of Efrain Ortiz on Monday morning to track suspect Luis Sandoval down and arrest him,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a news release. “We cannot say thanks enough to the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who assisted in tracking and capturing this dangerous fugitive.”
Later Monday, after several disturbance calls, 29-year-old Roberto Mendez of Laurel was arrested at the mobile park on a charge for disturbance of family. Mendez was in no way connected to the shooter, but he spoke with police that morning. His arrest came after some “drama” began in the area of the earlier crime, officials said.
