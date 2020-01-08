First there was a prayer. Then law enforcement officials brought the fury of hell to grab a convicted felon who had been on the run since firing a shot at a deputy a week ago.
Ralston “Roscoe” Sinclair Keyes, 35, was found hiding under a mattress in a residence at Payne Portable Buildings at the corner of Maxey and Lebanon roads. A Jones County Sheriff’s Department armored vehicle was used to breech the door and walls of the home.
Sheriff Joe Berlin, who took office less than 40 hours earlier, gave the credit for the capture to U.S. Marshals, who used high-tech equipment to track Keyes’ cellphone and narrow down where he was hiding.
“The Marshals took control … we just used the armored vehicle to help out,” Berlin said. “It’s a great blessing to see everyone working together to take someone who was very dangerous to the public off the streets without anyone getting hurt.”
Keyes made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon. Judge Billie Graham denied bond.
"Mr. Keyes, these are extremely serious charges. I'm not going to give you bond because I'm concerned for the safety of the people of Jones County. Bond denied," Graham said.
Law enforcement agencies were on the scene before noon after getting information that he was there. A half-dozen or so tear-gas canisters were shot into the small residence, which was constructed of portable buildings, after law enforcement called into the residence telling him to surrender.
The JCSD’s tank-like truck was used to push down the door and a front wall and a drone with a camera on it was also sent into the residence, but it didn’t spot him. U.S. Marshals were adamant that Keyes was inside, though.
That’s when a group of law enforcement officials, decked out in tactical gear and armed with rifles, went inside and started searching. After several minutes, they signaled that Keyes had been found just after 3 p.m.
When they found him, Keyes was lying on his stomach with his hands under his body, a mattress and box spring on top of him. Marshals deployed tasers to his back. A handgun with a round in the chamber was under his body, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD said.
“(Investigator) Wesley Waites said a prayer before they went in, and God was with the team,” Berlin said. “(Keyes) had already shown that he would shoot at law enforcement, he’d said he wasn’t going back to prison and he had a weapon on him.”
On New Year’s Day, Deputy Matt Bailey made a traffic stop of a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup that Keyes was driving on Giles Road. Keyes pulled the pickup to the end of a driveway, got out and fired a shot that went through the lower middle part of Bailey’s windshield. Keyes fled on foot and there has been a massive manhunt for him ever since, with several sightings in the Soso and Calhoun areas over the last few days.
“We knew he was on the move,” said Berlin, who officially took office at midnight Monday and made the capture of Keyes his priority. He knows that people helped Keyes along the way, but he wasn’t sure if any would be charged for assisting him. “A lot of them were scared,” he said.
Laurel police and the Covington County Sheriff’s Department were among the outside agencies that assisted with the search for Keyes in the days leading up to his capture.
“We are so thankful for everybody that helped,” Carter said. “We appreciate their efforts.”
SWAT Team medics Lance Chancellor, Joey Davis and Lee Garick, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Lamar County SWAT Team members were on the scene along with volunteer firefighters. EMServ ambulance and a medical-transport helicopter were standing by in case they were needed. They were prepared for the worst because Keyes had already shot at law enforcement and had reportedly said he wasn’t going back to prison alive.
“He said we were going to have to shoot him, but we didn’t want to do that,” Berlin said. “I’m just glad no one was hurt.”
Berlin said the teamwork and the result should send a message to criminals.
“If you get out here and shoot at law enforcement, we’re going to bring everyone we can,” he said. “We’ve got too many law enforcement officials getting shot around the world, and we’re not going to accept that in Jones County.”
“These guys were fantastic,” Jeremy Stillwell of the U.S. Marshals Office said of the JCSD and others on the scene. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”
Grady Payne, who owns the business and the home that Keyes was hiding in, confronted the handcuffed suspect as he was escorted to the car that transported him to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He warned Keyes that he would shoot him if he came back on his property.
“You won’t have to worry about them,” he said, referring to law enforcement as he put his finger in Keyes’ face. “You cost me a lot of money.”
Payne said that the home is where his granddaughter and two children — ages 4 and 2 — lived. The children were with their father in Magee, he said. Payne said it cost him about $15,000 to build the home. U.S. Marshals gave him some paperwork to fill out in regard to the destroyed property.
“I’m just glad the grandkids weren’t here,” said his wife, Fonda Payne.
When asked by a reporter why he shot at a deputy, he said, “Sir, I would never, ever shoot a police officer.”
Keyes has a long history of run-ins with the law and running from the law. He also had a long prison sentence that he was supposed to be serving. In February 2015, he was ordered to serve 15 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. A charge of felony fleeing was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea. MDOC’s parolee page on Keyes says that he was eligible for release on Nov. 20, 2025. It’s not clear when and why he was released almost six years earlier than that. MDOC officials have not responded to an inquiry as they are dealing with turmoil in prisons across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.