A Jones County man, naked and covered in blood, was charged in the death of his girlfriend after rushing at deputies early Thursday in front of his residence in the Powers Community.
Adam Mills, 29, was taken into custody, transported to South Central Regional Medical Center and transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson with a head injury that was suffered before deputies arrived on the scene, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
After Mills was taken from the scene by EMServ ambulance, deputies made a gruesome discovery — the body of the suspect’s 28-year-old girlfriend Ashley Pearson inside the mobile home the couple shared on Powers Drive, just off Highway 184.
“It was like a horror movie,” one source with knowledge of the scene inside the residence said on the condition of anonymity.
Mills was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center that night, charged with first-degree murder. He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday afternoon, and Judge Billie Graham denied bond because Mills was already out on bond on an arrest for possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Mills, who had several stitches on the left side of his head and several staples in the back of his head, appeared to wipe tears and his voice cracked when he answered the judge’s questions.
Deputies and first-responders from nearby Powers Fire & Rescue were initially dispatched to the residence Mills and Pearson shared just before 3 a.m. Thursday for a report of a suicide attempt, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Mills was on the road “acting erratically” and not responding to verbal commands when Sgt. Brennon Chancellor first made contact with him, Berlin said. Mills ran toward the officer while “using threatening language,” so Chancellor fired non-lethal bean-bag rounds into Mills’ body, Berlin said.
“It had no effect on him,” the sheriff said, adding that it was “very unusual” for a suspect to keep going after getting hit with one of those. Chancellor then used a taser to take down Mills, who was not wearing any clothes.
Personnel from Powers, who were staged at the end of the road after hearing shots fired, were called to check the “very resistant” suspect and assist with getting him loaded in the ambulance, said Lance Chancellor, who is with the JCSD and Powers Fire & Rescue.
“After that, we were requested inside, where there was a deceased female,” he said.
Pearson’s mother and other distraught family members arrived at the scene and were consoled by Sgt. Chancellor, Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall and Berlin. They insisted on going inside the residence after investigators had cleared the scene though they were advised by officials that it would be disturbing because of the amount of blood on walls and in multiple rooms leading to where her body was found in a back utility room.
Her body has been sent to the crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy, but it was believed that she was killed with a knife or other sharp object. A knife that’s believed to be the murder weapon and other evidence has also been sent to the crime lab, Investigator J.D. Carter said. Toxicology tests are also pending.
Family members have indicated that there was a history of domestic abuse, Carter said, but there was no information about what started their final altercation.
“He had beaten on her before,” said Miranda Kittrell, the victim’s sister. “She was about to leave him, and I think that’s why he killed her.”
She said there was another man at the residence shortly before her sister was killed. The unidentified man is the one who called law enforcement about the suicide attempt, then left, she said.
“They had been fighting, then he left my sister there, and (Mills) cut her to pieces,” Kittrell said, choking back tears.
Mills told the judge that he has a 5-year-old son and Pearson also had a young son.
“My heart has been shattered,” the victim’s brother Alex Pearson said in response to a Facebook inbox message sent by a reporter. “My little sister was a warm and bright soul. She always had a very uplifting smile on her face every time I saw her. It could brighten up anyone’s day.”
The brother and sister were both “born stubborn as a bull,” he wrote, “but she always kept her spirit up even in rough times. That warm smile she kept never wavered. She was kind-hearted and warm, not a shred of cold in it.”
Mills has history
of arrests, gang affiliation
Mills' actions were described as “erratic and combative” when he was arrested in June 2014 at his mother’s home on Red Hill Crossing, just outside of Sandersville. He was “naked and high on drugs” when he began threatening family members with kitchen knives, according to that report.
When deputies arrived, he refused to get dressed because there “are snakes in my clothes,” he reportedly said. While taking Mills into custody, he remained combative and then-Deputy Jody White suffered a broken leg and had to undergo surgery. White is now an investigator for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Mills was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and sentenced to Jones County Drug Court — a sentence that White approved of — and he successfully completed the program.
Mills was also charged with residential burglary in 2010, but that case was dismissed because the victim on Highway 184 didn’t wish to pursue charges, according to court documents.
Mills has since been arrested for other drug offenses and domestic violence in which Pearson was reportedly the victim.
Members of the Mills and Pearson families got into an altercation in Myrick hours after she was found dead, and deputies were called to respond. Mills’ uncle Martin “Zeus Capone” was arrested and charged with a probation violation after the incident. Mills is reportedly a member of the Simon City Royals gang. His nickname is “Flex Capone.”
Investigator Brad Grunig of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene Thursday morning, and Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin was at Mills’ initial appearance. She asked that Graham revoke the $15,000 bond Mills was out on for his previous felony charges. She also noted that he pleaded guilty to domestic violence in April in a Laurel Police Department case.
The victim in that incident was a former girlfriend, Martin said. Graham noted that Mills has unpaid fines from a DUI and other charges in justice court.
