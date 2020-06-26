Bond for a 16-year-old accused of killing another teen in Bay Springs last weekend has been set at $175,000.
Camron Crosby of Bay Springs is accused of killing 18-year-old Alonzo Shelby of Bay Springs last Saturday night at the state housing projects on West 4th Avenue. Details of the case have been sparse, as Bay Springs police didn’t return phone calls. Crosby appeared before Judge Sullivan Dukes Tuesday.
The BSPD responded to a shooting report at the apartment complex at 6:20 that night. Crosby was reportedly arrested Sunday.
Shelby, the victim, was a “sweet young man,” his mother Penney Trunnel said.
“He loved his music, sports and his girl, and most of all his family,” she said. “He was a wonderful and beautiful uncle to his nephews and nieces.”
Crosby is also known to be a good kid, said a person who knows the family. The person remained anonymous due to “division in the country right now.”
“He wanted to be something and he wanted to make it,” the person said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.