A Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy was roughed up, but at the end of the day, he went home and his attacker went to jail.
Raleigh Maxey, 28, of Ellisville was charged with aggravated assault after choking Deputy Chase Smith in a ditch on the side of Old Schoolhouse Road early Monday afternoon, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Berlin and a convoy of JCSD personnel and Ellisville police raced to the rural area off Highway 11 South after getting the distress call from Smith, but it took about 10 minutes to get to the location.
He had pulled over a truck that was towing another truck down the road, and Maxey was in the pickup that was being pulled, Smith said.
When the pickup pulled over, Maxey reportedly got out and didn’t follow the deputy’s orders. After being warned to stop, the suspect was tased, Smith said. The two wound up in “an intense fight” when Smith tried to put handcuffs on the suspect, according to a press release from the JCSD. The grass between the roadside and a barbed-wire fence was beat down in a large area where Smith and Maxey wrestled.
Maxey wound up on top of Smith and started choking him until he nearly blacked out, Berlin said. Smith was able to break free and was holding Maxey at gunpoint when backup units arrived.
"Law enforcement is an inherently dangerous occupation and that was aptly demonstrated (Monday) during the attempt by Deputy Smith to take Raleigh Maxey into custody,” Berlin said. "We are grateful that Deputy Smith did not incur any serious injuries despite an intense physical confrontation with the wanted subject Raleigh Maxey.”
Lance Chancellor, a medical first-responder with the JCSD, tended to Smith on the scene and he appeared to be OK.
"I have never been so thankful to get my arms around my husband,” Magen Smith posted on Facebook about her husband. They have four young children.
A bench warrant had been issued for Maxey’s arrest on a charge of burglary to a dwelling. Smith said he recognized Maxey and knew that there was a warrant for his arrest when he pulled him over.
The two suspects in the truck that was towing Maxey’s pickup drove away and were arrested a short time later on nearby Mrs. Robinson Road. Byron Windham, 23, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and probation violation and Alexis Abercrombie, 18, was initially arrested for aggravated assault on an officer but was later released without charges after investigators questioned her.
Both suspects made their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. Judge Grant Hedgepeth set their bond at $5,000 each.
Berlin thanked Capt. Wayne McLemore and the EPD for responding to the scene to assist Smith.
“Our deputies, investigators and corrections officers put their lives on the line each and every day that they are in service for the residents of Jones County,” Berlin said.
