A longtime local law enforcement officer has been awarded for his service in a state agency.
Special Agent Layne Bounds of the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor was selected Top Cop this year, Auditor Shad White announced.
“The Auditor’s office is very proud of Special Agent Bounds and the excellent work he’s done this year,” said White, a Sandersville native. “It’s always a privilege to get to honor one of our hard-working law enforcement officers and their work on behalf of taxpayers.”
Bounds has excelled during his tenure with the OSA Investigative Division and is “respected by his peer agents and command staff for aggressive pursuit of public corruption,” it was said during the presentation. “In addition to his noted success in his own investigations, he never hesitates to assist other OSA agents and frequently provides expert financial investigative guidance to local law enforcement agencies.”
Bounds, who was a longtime officer with the Laurel Police Department, has been “instrumental in several cases in the Pine Belt” and other places across the state, White’s spokesman Logan Reeves said.
The National Association of Police Officers launched the awards program in 1994 as a means to pay tribute to those officers who serve above and beyond the call of duty. These officers are nominated by their agency for outstanding service.
“Best investigator I’ve ever known,” wrote Eddy Ingram, who worked with the LPD and is now a law-enforcement instructor with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “He’s earned any accolades he gets.”
