A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after his ATV collided with the front-end of a Chevrolet pickup truck in Sharon Monday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Sharon Fire and Rescue, Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department and EMServ responded to scene on the 600 block of Lake Como Road and provided emergency aid. The boy was transported by an EMServ ambulance to Forrest General Hospital with broken bones. The driver of the pickup declined medical assistance.
The JCSD noted the boy's injuries were serious and are investigating the crash.
