A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after his ATV collided with the front-end of a Chevrolet pickup in Sharon Monday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Sharon Fire and Rescue, Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department and EMServ responded to the scene on the 600 block of Lake Como Road and provided emergency aid. The boy was transported by an EMServ ambulance to Forrest General Hospital with broken bones. The driver of the pickup declined medical assistance.
Derek “Spike” Richards, known locally for his work with student-athletes, posted a photo of the boy on Facebook Tuesday captioning: “It was a long day for this kid, his family and friends. After being hit on his 4 wheeler by a truck he was transported to Forrest General. Keep Jett in your prayers…”
The JCSD didn’t have the victims’ names on hand by press time Wednesday.
In late September, an ATV crash resulted in a Hebron man and his toddler son being airlifted to a hospital.
A 2003 Buick and a Polaris ATV collided on Mason Creek Road Sunday, Sept. 27, injuring Terry Hatten, 24, and his 3-year-old son. They were both thrown from the four-wheeler, which caught fire and exploded shortly after.
A mother and daughter were injured in a July ATV crash on Poole Creek Road.
Sheriff Joe Berlin previously said that if it can’t be tagged, it doesn’t belong on the road. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the same.
“People obviously ride ATVs in the road, but it’s illegal to ride on public streets. It’s a safety issue, an obvious understatement,” Cox said.
“A vehicle has to be properly marked and have tail lights, blinkers and the rest,” Berlin said. “And any ATV is not operable on the roadway. You cross perpendicularly to the road when necessary, and you ride on the shoulder of the road.”
The LPD gets plenty of calls throughout the year for illegal ATV activity. But it’s not always feasible to focus police resources on one problem in one area, Cox said. Berlin echoed that.
“There are ATVs all over Jones County, and if we enforce every law against ATVs, we’d be chasing four-wheelers up and down the road,” he said. “My advice is to follow the rules, and your chances of having a crash is a lot less.”
