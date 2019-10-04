OXFORD — The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning has voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Glenn Boyce as chancellor of the University of Mississippi.
Boyce most recently served as commissioner of Higher Education for the State of Mississippi, before retiring in June 2018. In that position Boyce guided the board of trustees on all higher education issues and provided oversight of the system’s eight public universities and academic medical center.
“Dr. Boyce has deep ties to the University of Mississippi and within our state.” said Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., commissioner of higher education. “He has a passion for the university, its students, faculty and administration.”
Named commissioner of higher education on April 17, 2015, he has enjoyed an expansive career in secondary and post-secondary education.”
Prior to his tenure as commissioner of higher education, Boyce served as associate commissioner for academic and student affairs for IHL. He joined IHL after serving as president of Holmes Community College for more than nine years.
Buffkin / Baker, a national retained search firm, conducted the Chancellor search on behalf of IHL. A Campus Search Advisory Committee and campus constituency groups provided input throughout the process.
“As a leader in education, Dr. Boyce has a great track record of success,” said Dr. Ford Dye, vice president of the IHL Board of Trustees and chairman of the Board Search Committee. “During the search process, our alumni, faculty, students, staff and community members provided invaluable feedback about the qualities they expect in the next University of Mississippi Chancellor, specifically citing a need for someone with strong and experienced leadership skills, broad higher-education expertise, who knows and understands our state. We listened, and believe Glenn exemplifies those traits. His background and experience combine to make him the perfect choice to lead an outstanding public research university like ours to new levels of success.”
Boyce holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Mississippi, a master’s degree in education administration from Mississippi College and a doctorate in education leadership from the University of Mississippi.
He will begin serving on or before Oct. 13.
