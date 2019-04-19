Wardrobe malfunction tips off deputies, Bond gets 5 more years in clink
An Ellisville woman with a long history of putting drugs in her most personal places won’t have any personal space for the next few years.
Teresa Bond, 52, pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced as a habitual offender, meaning it’s at least her third felony conviction. She was ordered to serve five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and because she is a habitual offender, she will have to serve all of that time day for day, with no chance of early release.
“You’re a grandmother riding around with meth in your bra,” Judge Dal Williamson said after accepting her sentence. “You’ve got to make a change. When you come out, you need to do the things that a grandmother does.”
Bond was caught riding in a car with Daniel Perry at a roadblock on East Main Street in Sandersville in May 2016, said Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin. There were four beers in the console of the car and Bond told deputies they were hers. Perry gave them permission to search the vehicle, and they found a meth pipe in her makeup bag, Martin said.
While Bond was standing at the back of the vehicle, deputies noticed her kicking something under the car and one of her breasts was exposed, Martin said. Deputies found 12.5 grams of meth under the vehicle and she later admitted that it had come from inside her bra. There was also a meth pipe in her bra and a syringe in her purse.
Bond has a past conviction for felony DUI in 2001 and a conviction for sale of meth in September 2014. She was also caught at least twice trying to smuggle meth into the Jones County Adult Detention Center in her groin area.
Bond was ordered to serve eight years in prison on the sale charge, but was released early.
She violated the terms of her release, though, and Williamson ordered her to serve two more years in prison for that violation back in January. The prison time for her new conviction shouldn’t start until revocation sentence is complete in January 2021, he said.
“Since I got this charge, I haven’t been in trouble,” Bond told the judge. “I went to jail clean this time. I put the needle down 2-1/2 years ago, and that’s a lot for me.”
She said that she has a relationship with her grandchildren now, she’s paid off her fines and that she has a driver’s license and insurance for the first time in 27 years.
“My dad needs me,” she said. “I’ve moved forward.”
She said she’s been in an MDOC facility in Rankin County and she doesn’t want to go back.
“There’s no place worse than that,” she said.
Williamson said, “It’s not supposed to be fun.”
He reminded Bond that she had been a no-show for court last time and he had to issue a bench warrant, put her on the National Crime Information Center database, then have her picked up in Louisiana and transported back to Jones County “at considerable expense for the taxpayers.” He also noted that she continued to tell her family members that she didn’t do the crime that she had just pleaded guilty to.
“I hope you have overcome your problem,” Williamson said, “but you have done a lot of harm to our community.”
In addition to the prison time, Bond was ordered to serve three years of post-release supervision under MDOC and pay $917.50 in court fees and fines. She was represented by attorney Patrick Pacific. Bond was facing up to 30 years in prison.
