A Jones County deputy was shot at during a traffic stop in the Calhoun Community late Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect, who was in a small pickup, reportedly fled on foot after firing a shot that went through the windshield of the cruiser Deputy Matt Bailey was in when he initiated a stop on Giles Road, a dead-end road off Indian Springs Church Road. No injuries were reported.
A small pickup was hauled away from a driveway at a residence on the road. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers and Jones County deputies responded to the scene. They know who the shooter is, sources with knowledge of the incident said.
Look for more information as it becomes available.
