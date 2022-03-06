One is dead and another injured after a shooting Saturday evening east of Heidelberg, according to the Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
Around 8:30 p.m. Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots being fired at a location east of Heidelberg on CR 371. When deputies arrived, they discovered that one victim deceased and that the other had been transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle.
The investigation is still on going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.