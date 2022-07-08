One man was shot at Mak’s in Eastabouchie and airlifted to an area hospital, Jones County Sheriff’s Department stated.
“Right now, all we know is that we’ve got one male shot in the neck and chest, and he is alive right now,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigator J.D. Carter. “We are canvassing the area and trying to get a description of the suspect… (The suspect vehicle) was a white Camry headed south toward Forrest County. We don’t have a tag number but as soon as we get more information we will release it.”
The victim’s brother Mitchell Haynes said his brother just came to the gas station and someone pulled up and shot him.
JCSD, Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department and EMServ responded to the scene. The investigation is currently on going.
