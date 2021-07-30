A 13-year-old Laurel boy is being charged with capital murder along with a 21-year-old Clarke County man in the shooting death of a Laurel man on Thursday morning.
Montez McDougle, 13, and James Williams Jr., 21, were charged with capital murder and armed robbery and are set to make their initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday afternoon. If convicted, Williams could face the death penalty.
They are accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Michael Tomario Pruitt at a residence on North 17th Avenue just before 8 a.m. A little more than an hour later, Lt. Tommy Duffy located the victim’s car near the intersection of Pine and Ash Streets. Shortly after that, one suspect was taken into custody and another fled on foot before he was taken into custody on East Oak St. by Lt. Kevin Jackson a little while later.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the manhunt and the LPD thanked that agency, along with the coroner and dispatchers for their assistance. Lt. Michael Reaves is the lead investigator in the case.
“The officers and staff of the LPD express our condolences to the Pruitt family,” Chief Tommy Cox said in a press release.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
Read more in Saturday's Laurel Leader-Call and at www.leader-call.com
