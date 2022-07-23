A Texas father and two children were killed when an 18-wheeler that was northbound on Interstate 59 at Heidelberg crossed the median and struck the southbound sedan the family was in, rescue officials reported.
Michael Mejia, 38, Lisa Mejia, 8 and Aaron Mejia, 9, of Houston, Texas, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The wife, Tara Mejia, 39, of Houston, Texas, was transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center and the truck driver Marcus Lee of Milton, Delaware was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital from the scene with what were described as critical injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.