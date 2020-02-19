A suspect is in custody, charged with murder in the death of 82-year-old Betty Dickerson of the Shady Grove Community, Sheriff Joe Berlin reports.
The suspect and the victim’s Toyota Camry were found in Nashville, Tenn., Berlin said. He credited the U.S. Marshal's Service with apprehending the suspect.
Dickerson was found dead of a knife wound to her neck in her home on Shady Lane on Monday afternoon. Law enforcement officials have been pursuing leads ever since, trying to catch the suspect who fled in the victim’s car.
“You can run, but you can’t hide,” Berlin said. “The long arm of the law was demonstrated over the course of this investigation and manhunt.”
The victim’s family was notified before Berlin's announcement. More information will be released as the investigation unfolds, he said.
“Please continue praying for Ms. Dickerson’s family and friends as they mourn her loss,” Berlin said.
Look for more details as they become available.
