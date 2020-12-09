Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch confirmed to the Laurel Leader-Call that the state will join a lawsuit that was filed to block battleground states from casting “unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes” in the Electoral College. Texas AG Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit against four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — whose election results gave the win to Joe Biden over President Donald Trump. In the suit, Paxton claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states violated federal law.
Fitch will be releasing a statement shortly.
