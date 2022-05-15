The body of a young woman was found in the Leaf River by two boaters who had just pushed off near the Highway 590 bridge In Ellisville.
The two men had gone a quarter of a mile down the River when one spotted the body pushed down into the water. They called 911, and JCSD, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, EMServ Ambulance, Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department and the Jones County Coroner‘s Office responded to the scene. At this time the identity of the woman and cause of death are unknown, and she will be examined at the coroner’s office.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant J.D. Carter and Investigator Jardian McDonald are the lead investigators in the case.
"The investigation into the cause of death and identity of this individual is underway with utmost urgency," said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.
Anyone with pertinent information is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). The case remains under investigation, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.