In her initial appearance before Judge Kyle Robertson, bond for Latina Marie Oates has been denied.
Oates, a 33-year-old Ohio woman, is accused of killing her 11-year-old son Josh, whose body was discovered in the Hampton Inn in Laurel just before noon on Tuesday. She was arrested in New Orleans on Wednesday morning and her two younger sons were taken into protective custody.
