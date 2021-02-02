Capital murder suspect Luis Sandoval has been captured by Louisiana State Troopers in Tangipahoa Parish.
The JCSD will work with Jones County District Attorney Tony Buckley to begin extradition proceedings to return Sandoval to Jones County.
Sandoval is accused of shooting and killing Efrain Ortiz on Bush Dairy Road Monday.
"We cannot say thanks enough to the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who assisted in tracking and capturing this dangerous fugitive," said Sheriff Joe Berlin.
