Two people are dead and Laurel police are looking for a suspect after a shooting that occurred just after noon at Loper’s Laundry on 13th Avenue and 10th Street. A third victim was shot in the leg and taken by EMServ Ambulance for treatment. The suspect — a black man in his 20s — was wearing a red shirt and black pants and reportedly ran from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). Look for more details as they become available.
breaking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.